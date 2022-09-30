Two weeks of training will not solve all of MK Dons problems

Two weeks on the training ground will not solve all of MK Dons problems straight away, Liam Manning has warned.

Without a spare week throughout the first month of the season in August, the international duty afforded Manning and his staff two weeks without a game to tighten up a few of the issues Dons have faced in their opening nine matches in League One this season.

Read More Manning unhappy with Kayode’s fitness on return from international duty

Much has been made of the summer transition Dons went through, bringing in 14 new faces, and Manning spoke of his eagerness to get his new-look side on the training pitch for a significant period to help them through some of their teething issues.

Advertisement

He has warned though, heading into their game against Peterborough United tomorrow at Stadium MK, not to expect all of their problems to be sorted.

“The measure will be in the next few weeks, it’s not all going to be fixed tomorrow,” he said. “But what it does is advance players’ understandings, and we’ve been able to re-enforce our key principles.

“We've not had that training time in the first part of the season. We've been able to get some work in on the grass with less intensity and pressure. We've got some really good work in, the lads have had a good rest as well, we've trained really well. It has been a good few weeks, but the big challenge is to translate it into games.

Read More League One is tougher than ever, says Dons boss Manning

Advertisement