Tymon hopes for regular football at MK Dons

Josh Tymon hopes to get his 'stop-start' season going after joining MK Dons on loan from Stoke.

The 18-year-old has struggled to break into the Potters' side since arriving from Hull. He has made six Premier League starts during, but has been limited to just five appearances this season.

Having not played since the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford two weeks ago, left-back Tymon has joined Dons on loan until the end of the season in a bid to get regular first team football.

“I am very happy to be here,” Tymon told mkdons.com. “It has been a stop-start season for me so far at my parent club and when I heard this offer on the line, I was eager to come.

“I like to class myself as an attacking full-back. When I met Dan he told me he likes his full-backs to attack and that appealed to me straight away.

“The lads here seem great and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Manager Dan Micciche said: “I’m very pleased to get Josh in. He’s a highly-rated young player, who I know from my England background

“At such a young age, he’s got real experience having played against some top players and having played for the England Under-19s. He’s very good going forward but he’s also good defensively – I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching him play.

“There was interest in him from Championship clubs but thankfully he’s chosen to come here and work with us. Speaking to him, he could see the potential of this Club and recognised the identity we are looking to bring in here, will suit him.

“It was an area of the pitch that we needed to strengthen having lost Scott Golbourne earlier in the year. We know that we’ve got different types of games coming up so it’s important we have different profiles of player in each position for different situations.

“I’m thankful to Paul Lambert and Stoke City for allowing us to work with such a talented player.”