Typical Grigg goals reopen striker’s account at MK Dons

Will Grigg said he was left with the simple job for both of his goals against Morecambe on Saturday.

The 31-year-old reopened his MK Dons account at the Mazuma Stadium, after two previous loan spells at the club before his permament switch in the summer.

The pair takes Grigg to 32 goals for Dons across his three stints, but his brace in the 4-0 thrashing or Morecambe he said were typical Grigg efforts.

“I'm really pleased on a personal level to get my first goals for the club again,” he said. “They pretty much sum up the goals in my career to be honest, five or six yards out! But the deliveries were perfect and I did the simple bit of putting them in the net.

“I pride myself from scoring tap-ins or finishing crosses, but I've got to get myself into those positions. It looks easy, but the boys do all the hard work and I'm in the right place at the right time.

“On the whole, the performance was fantastic. It was a high-pressure game to be honest, because we've not made the best of starts, but the boys were fantastic and we were really good from start to finish.”

The striker missed three games with a hamstring problem he picked up against Sheffield Wednesday in the first-half of only the second match of the season, and had to watch on as Dons suffered defeats to the Owls and Ipswich Town a week later to see them drop to the foot of the table.

But after earning points against Port Vale and Accrington Stanley, Dons put in their best performance of the season in the Carabao Cup win over Watford on Tuesday night, before picking Morecambe apart.

Grigg continued: “It was important to piece a run together. The game on Tuesday was really good for us but it would mean nothing if we can't do anything with it today. Hopefully it's a catalyst and a boost. We've worked hard in training and hopefully this is a confidence boost for a lot of the boys.

