Ukrainian Dons fan Max sends message of thanks after sign of solidarity

Pictures of Dons supporter Max Geramisov were shown on the screens at Stadium MK on Tuesday night. Max is a Ukraine-based MK Dons supporter, and he sent a message of thanks on Twitter.

Supporters of both MK Dons and Cheltenham Town joined in a minute’s applause in solidarity for the people of Ukraine, but for one Dons fan it meant a little more.

Max Geramisov is a Ukrainian Dons supporter, having followed Wimbledon since the late 1980s into their new abode in Milton Keynes.

Visiting Stadium MK several times over the years, Max is a popular member of the Dons fanbase, and his picture was shown on the scoreboard before kick-off as fans, players and officials joined in the minute’s applause.