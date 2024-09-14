'Unacceptable' MK Dons played with a fear factor in Plough Lane thumping

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson reacts to his side’s heavy derby day defeat

Mike Williamson said his side’s thumping at the hands of AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane was totally unacceptable as MK Dons slumped to a 3-0 defeat on Saturday.

An early goal from Myles Hippolyte was added to late in the day by substitute Callum Maycock’s brace as the hosts dished out their biggest win in this fixture since the first game in 2012.

Williamson felt for the opening hour of the game, his side played with a fear factor which ultimately contributed to their lack of performance.

“From the first moment until about 65 minutes, it was completely unacceptable,” he said. “We didn't pick up a second-ball, didn't make many first contacts and we played with fear in us.

“I'm angry, disappointed, there is a wealth of emotion there, and the lads feel it as well. We didn't show our personality and character.

“We played our football for 20, 25 minutes and showed a bit of character, but overall it's unacceptable. We just didn't match their intensity.

“When the game gets stretched, they hit us on the counter, that's the nature of it, but we didn't move the ball well enough, we didn't disrupt their back-line, didn't pick up second-balls.

“Our desire to win the game hindered us. We didn't play with freedom, didn't play with an understanding or a bravery to lose the ball, we didn't want to take the risks. And when we don't do that, it makes things very difficult for us.”

He continued: “There are never any excuses, it's unacceptable, the players have said it, and it's unacceptable for the fans. I don't like to apologise to them, because we don't go out there to lose, but it starts and ends with me.

“The boys were desperate to come here and put in a performance and it didn't happen. It's up to me to understand it and correct it.”