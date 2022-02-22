Liam Manning said MK Dons moving within one win of their best ever away streak was news to him, and will not be used as motivation

Records are made to be broken but Liam Manning is not using Dons’ latest away run as motivation - in fact he didn’t even know about it.

Dons’ 2-0 win over Charlton on Tuesday night moves them within one win of the club’s all-time best run away from home, now 10-games undefeated since the 2-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday at the back end of November.

Goals from Tennai Watson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden put the Addicks to bed after Saturday’s excellent triumph over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, moving them within a game of the feat.

However, though league leaders Rotherham pose the next away proposition at the start of March, Manning said he did not even know about Dons’ away record and will not be putting it up on the walls at Stadium MK as means of motivation.

“I didn't even know about it,” he admitted. “It's still game-to-game. We're just looking to Bolton. It's the approach we've had all season, to keep chipping away week to week. If records get beaten, so be it but it's not motivation.

“It was a different performance. On Saturday, we defended and showed a high level of maturity out of possession, while tonight we used the ball really well and managed the game by keeping it. We could have done it better but I challenged the guys to do whatever it took to win the game.”

Both centre-backs scored the goals in the recent win over Lincoln City, but it was the wing-backs on target on Tuesday night. Watson netted from the left flank as he filled in for suspended Daniel Harvie, while Kaine Kesler-Hayden, making his second start and only his third appearance since signing on deadline day from Aston Villa, rattled in just before the hour to complete the win.

“It's physically tough in our system to do what we ask them to do, but I was delighted for them. We told T, playing on the other side tonight, that cutting inside might be the way for him to get success and fair play, he did it. It was a really good finish.

“Kaine was really proactive, he showed good composure and control on his finish.