Unexpected reshuffle contributed to Dons' poor show in Harrogate win

Jay Williams | Jane Russell

The head coach says he knows why MK Dons looked to out-of-sorts against Harrogate Town

The performance left everyone scratching their heads on Tuesday night, but Scott Lindsey thinks he knows the reason for MK Dons’ dismal showing in their win over Harrogate Town.

The result, although a positive one, was almost secondary to the way the side played against the Sulphurites at Stadium MK, with little joy to be taken by the home supporters despite seeing two excellent goals from their side, and one of them being a goal of the season contender to win it in stoppage time.

Following on from a strong and resolute performance three days earlier though against rivals AFC Wimbledon, the win over Harrogate left something of a bitter taste.

Poring over the game again though, Lindsey believes he now knows the reason behind the scattered and scrappy showing from his side, and it comes down to the shift required following Nathan Thompson’s season-ending injury.

“We need to be better, but I know why it happened,” he explained. “We had to take arguably our best midfield player back, so then we had him playing alongside two young centre-halves in Charlie (Waller) and Nico (Lawrence). They're both still learning their trade, as was Kane (Thompson-Sommers) who we brought on in midfield. It made is sit a bit deeper, and we weren't as connected.

“It made things harder for Jay as well. He's played centre-half a lot, but when he plays in midfield and then has to drop back, he has to adapt. And it was just scruffy from thereon.

“But the players all stuck at it. You saw all players heading balls away - Callum Hendry, Joe Tomlinson, Alex Gilbey, Kane Thompson-Sommers, and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans too came on the pitch and did his job too, so we have to take some positivity out of the game.”