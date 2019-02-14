Unfair to compare Hesketh and Healey

They may play a similar role, but Paul Tisdale is wary not to compare Jake Hesketh and Rhys Healey.

Hesketh, on loan from Southampton, scored his first goal for the club during last Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Swindon, while Healey, who spent the first half of the season on loan from Cardiff, netted eight times during his time at Stadium MK before returning to Wales last month.

Hesketh also played a key role in Chuks Aneke's winner at Newport on Tuesday night, firing in the initial shot which was palmed into the path of the goal-scorer in the 87th minute, with Healey looking on from the away end.

"It would be unfair to try and create too many similarities," said Tisdale. "Jake's a creative player in that position on the pitch, but he is his own player and he has to find his own way, and we've got to find our way of getting the best out of him, and it will be different to Rhys. The art is to play to their strengths, and we're doing that with all the players who have joined us.

"We will judge his performance here at the end of the season and hopefully it will be positive. He has made a good start but he has a lot to do. He suits the way we play and he will be a good fit here at MK Dons."