Unfinished business in League One is spurring Barry on at MK Dons

Proving himself at League One level is high on the agenda for MK Dons loanee Louie Barry this season.

The Aston Villa teen swapped Villa Park for Stadium MK this summer for his second bite of the cherry in the third tier.

This time last year, Barry was on loan at Ipswich Town but after just one start and one brief substitute appearance in August, his opportunities in League One dried up and he was restricted to Papa John’s Trophy outings until he was recalled by Villa.

But he was soon back in action, heading to Swindon Town where he helped fire the Robins to the play-offs with six goals in 12 starts.

Explaining his time last season, Barry said: “I played a game against Burton but I didn’t really get seen after that. There were a few circumstances involved there, so I went to Swindon in League Two, and I feel I excelled there. I scored a few goals, got a few assists and got them into the play-offs.

“After speaking to Villa, they thought it best I try and step up in League One. I want to prove to any doubters and I’m good enough for League One. I’ve got the backing of the gaffer and coaches here, and at Villa as well.”

After conversations with Villa’s Kaine Kesler-Hayden, who spent the second half of last season at Stadium MK, Barry said moving to Milton Keynes for this season sounded the perfect fit for his ambitions this season.

He admitted head coach Liam Manning has offered him no guarantees of game time, but Barry hopes goals and assists will cement his place in the side.

“I spoke with the gaffer about coming, and he obviously said he couldn't promise me anything, but the pathway he showed me really lit up my eyes,” he explained. “They were up there last season, and after I saw the gaffer working with some of the front, I felt it was the perfect club to come to.

“On a personal level, I want to work hard to get into the team, score loads of goals, assist loads of goals and get us where we need to be.

