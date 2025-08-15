Unlucky Cheltenham will have a point to prove against MK Dons

Paul Warne and Craig MacGillivray look ahead to MK Dons’ home game against Cheltenham Town on Saturday

They may not have won a game yet this season but Paul Warne thinks Cheltenham Town will provide more of a threat than their start suggests when they visit Stadium MK.

The Robins have lost both of their opening League Two games thus far, going down to Cambridge United and Chesterfield, but caused a cup upset on Tuesday night by beating League One side Exeter City.

With Michael Flynn’s side desperate to get some points on the board, their trip to MK1 to face MK Dons will not be as easy as the early form may hint at, according to Warne, who feels Cheltenham have actually been pretty unlucky in their opening games.

“We’ve watched their three games, and in fairness they’ve been unlucky,” he said. “They’ve created a lot of chances, they’ve played well, and been centimetres away.

“They’re not too dissimilar to our performances too. I’m not led by scorelines but performances.

“By statistics, they’re the top pressing team and we’re the second, which shows how hard they work. They want to cross it, they sometimes play with two up top and it will be a tough game.

“Respectfully it’s about what we do with the ball. We’ve got to try and stop and them and equally, they have to try and stop us.”

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, who is chasing a seventh consecutive clean sheet in League Two, added: “League Two games will be very similar this season. They’ll be very physical, and at this early stage there is no set level of what you expect from them. They’ve not won a game yet but when we’ve looked at them, they create chances so we have to be at it.

“At home, we’ve not won here yet this season so we have to put it right and get three points.”