Update on Eisa’s condition after he limps out of Dons win over Doncaster

Striker Mo Eisa is ‘a little bit sore’ after picking up a knock which took him out of Saturday’s win over Doncaster Rovers.

The striker, who had scored four goals in as many league games prior to Saturday, had a great chance to put the game to bed in the first-half when he fired across goal, only for Rovers keper Ian Lawlor to make a brilliant stop to deny him his fifth of the season.

But after taking a blow on the hour mark, which required treatment, Eisa limped on before eventually succumbing to the injury in the latter stages, replaced by Brooklyn Ilunga.

Offering an update on the striker’s condition, head coach Graham Alexander said: “Mo was struggling, he wanted to give it another five minutes. I could see though he was trying to get into the box but he was limping in.

“It’s a little bit sore just under his heel but he’s in the best hands.