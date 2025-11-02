U's boss Cowley angry with Paterson challenge late in MK Dons' FA Cup win

The Colchester United boss was angry with the MK Dons substitute in the closing stages of their FA Cup defeat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colchester United boss Danny Cowley pointed the finger at MK Dons frontman Callum Paterson after he felt the Scot ‘cynically’ injured Harry Anderson late on in the FA Cup first round clash on Saturday.

Anderson, who netted the second for the U’s early in the second-half to put them 2-1 up at the JobServe Community Stadium, was named the sponsors’ man of the match, but left the game early after taking a heavy blow from Dons sub Paterson in the centre-circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowley, who spent much of the second-half in animated conversation with the fourth official regarding decisions made by referee Abigail Byrne, believed Paterson’s actions, which would force Anderson off as a result of the injury in the closing stages of the game, were deliberate and deserved punishment.

“Their player comes through, right in front of the referee and the fourth official and cynically just puts his knee in his back, it’s as clear as day,” said Cowley. “He knows what he’s doing, Harry is having a good moment in the game and he cynically makes that challenge and Harry has to come off as a consequence of the foul.

“Maybe it’s clever from their player, I don’t know, but I want the officials to understand the game and make the appropriate decision.

“Some decisions went against us, but I can’t talk about the referee because it might get me in trouble.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite feeling the officials gave his side the rough end of the whistle, Cowley admitted all three of Dons’ goals in the 3-2 win were hugely disappointing from a defensive point of view and they allowed the visitors off the hook and into position to see them progress into the second round.

He said: “We are really disappointed with all three of the goals we conceded. When you go up twice against a really good MK Dons team and play as well as we did to get pegged back, the overriding emotion is disappointment.

“The key moments didn’t go with us, certainly in terms of decisions which we have to respect, but also in terms of the things we could control. You don’t win many matches if you concede three goals. I didn’t like the goals we conceded today.

“I think at 1-0 we were the better team but they got an equaliser from nowhere. And then at 2-1 I thought we could go on and get a third but again they scored out of nowhere. Goals change the momentum of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We felt, going into the game, we had to be at our best to win the game. They’ve been able to recruit some Championship players, it’s an incredible group they’ve got. We knew we’d have to be at it, and some of our work with the ball was up there. We didn’t give them many chances, but with the four chances we gave up, they’ve scored three of them and that’s what good players do.

“It wasn’t to be. We have to congratulate MK Dons, lick our wounds and move forwards.”