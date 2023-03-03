Vale going through a ‘frustrating period’ ahead of Dons clash

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke almost echoed Mark Jackson’s press conferences in recent weeks ahead of his side’s game with MK Dons tomorrow.

Vale have struggled for results of late, as Dons have, with some promising attacking displays let down by defensive lapses and cheap goals given up.

With two wins since the turn of the year, Vale sit 16th in League One and head into Saturday’s game at Vale Park off the back of consecutive defeats. But both losses to Morecambe and Bolton could have gone either way, according to Clarke, reading from a similar script to his counterpart in Milton Keynes since he took over.

“We'e put in two decent performances away from home but we've not added to our points,” said Clarke. “The performances have been good, we've just got to get better in both boxes. We'll keep learning and improving.

“It has been a frustrating period for us in terms of results, but we go again tomorrow.”

With Dons ending their run of defeats with a point at Lincoln City on Tuesday night, courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Sincil Bank, Clarke said the threat of relegation will make Dons a tough opponent come kick-off, adding: “They're a footballing side, and MK Dons will be disappointed not to have build on last season.

