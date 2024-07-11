Versatile Offord can be the answer to many of MK Dons' questions

Luke Offord | Jane Russell

The former Crewe Alexandra captain could fit into several different roles at MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Offord believes his versatility on the field will make him an important member of the MK Dons team this season.

The 24-year-old arrived this summer from Crewe Alexandra having played in a variety of different roles during his career at Gresty Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Familiar with Dons’ style of play, Offord believes his abilities across the defensive line and in midfield, where he felt he had his best season last time out, will be a huge advantage for him in transitioning seamlessly into a role at Stadium MK.

Read More Plenty of factors other than football weigh in on decision to move to MK

“I've played a lot of positions,” he said. “I have played as a centre back in a four. Coming through the academy, I've played at full-back, centre back and in midfield.

“Last season, I played a centre back role going into midfield. I'm versatile who likes to play everywhere, but I'm aggressive, I like to win the ball back, I like it at my feet as well.

“You don't want the ball flying over your head every two seconds, fighting for second balls. You want the ball at your feet, to control the game, not to have to do as much running or tackling or heading. Everyone wants an easier life! A lot of players want to play this style, it's good that we've got the opportunity to do it here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons’ aim for next season has been a fairly open secret as they set their sights on automatic promotion after two disappointing years, suffering relegation and then a historic play-off defeat to Crawley Town ensuring another year in the fourth tier. Offord, one of eight new signings this summer, believes the strife of the last two years will be quickly forgotten as the new-look Dons begin to take shape.

Read More Early recruitment has focused heavily on MK Dons biggest weakness

He said: “Clubs go through difficult periods - a lot of the clubs in the Championship and League One have been in the Premier League - so it's not easy for any club. There is a good core of players here, and we've added to it this summer too.

“It can only be positive next year with the team that is here now, we can all strive for the same thing, and that's promotion.”