Victory over U's would be ideal tonic to help Dons out of their rut

Colchester boss Danny Cowley | Getty Images

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey spoke ahead of Saturday’s game against Colchester United

A win would go a long way to settling some of the negativity around Stadium MK, head coach Scott Lindsey said ahead of MK Dons’ clash with Colchester United on Saturday.

With just two wins from 15 matches heading into the game at MK1, taking on a U’s side unbeaten in eight, pressure is mounting from the terraces for Lindsey to get the side out of their rut, dating back three months.

Heading into a huge week, with games against fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley and Morecambe to come, Lindsey said a win over Colchester back on home soil would be a mighty boost for everyone involved with the club, and he feels confident by what he has seen in training this week.

“If we win on Saturday, it will be just the tonic we need,” he said. “If training is anything to go by, we should win on Saturday. It doesn't always work that way.

“With the results and the position we're in in the league, you'd think the atmosphere around the place would be a lot more negative than it is. The players are frustrated with how the last few months have been, but they're fully committed to training and to what needs to happen next. And that is to win a game.”

Danny Cowley’s side have been on a strong run of late, climbing the table to 13th in League Two thanks to an undefeated run of games stretching back to the start of January.

“Colchester are a tough opponent to overcome,” Lindsey continued. “They're a good side, eight unbeaten and in a good place with some really good players.

“They've got an experienced management team in Danny and Nicky, people I've come across on many occasions and always had strong battles against.”