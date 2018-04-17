VIDEO: Dons break boundaries with new disabled changing facilities

Stadium MK has become one of the first football grounds in the country to install a fully-equipped disabled changing facility.

This exciting new project has only been made possible thanks to the amazing fundraising efforts of the MK Dons Supporters Association (MKDSA) and support from the home improvement retailer Wickes, its social enterprise partner Volunteer It Yourself (VIY) and young volunteers from Milton Keynes College.

Kieron Norton with his dad and Mayor David Hopkins

Dons were approached in 2016 by the MKDSA about the possibility of building the specialised disabled toilet facility at Stadium MK, inspired by the needs of a young Season Ticket holder, Kieron Norton.

The Changing Places washroom facility provides everything that a supporter with a disability may need to maintain their privacy and retain their dignity by including essential specialist equipment such as a full-room hoist, adult-sized changing bed and washing facilities.

With support from the club's record signing Kieran Agard, who auctioned a match-worn shirt for £800 and thousands raised by the supporters, the idea became a reality and on Saturday was unveiled by Kieran, the Mayor of Milton Keynes Councillor David Hopkins and chairman Pete Winkelman amongst others.

Sue Dawson, Operations Director at MK Dons, said:“We are absolutely thrilled to have been able to create this new Changing Places disabled changing facility, working with local partners, Wickes and VIY, and of course the MKDSA.

“We’re committed to providing a welcoming environment for all our visitors and ensuring that they have everything they need to enjoy their experience at Stadium MK. It has been heart-warming to see just what we have achieved by working together on such a worthy project.”

Working with EFL Community Partners Wickes, a number of stadium contractors donated their time and materials alongside Wickes, who contributed materials and funded the cost of mentors through the VIY scheme.

Steve Ashby, Store Manager at Wickes in Milton Keynes, said:“We’re delighted that we were able to help MK Dons by ensuring that the volunteers had the materials and tools they needed for this renovation.

“It is great to be involved in such a fantastic project which gets young people excited while teaching them useful skills."