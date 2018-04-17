VIDEO: MK Dons back MK Snap... or at least they try to!

They can perform in front of thousands of fans every week, but put a camera in front of the MK Dons players and they get the giggles!

The lads from the first team backed local charity MK Snap in their bid to to win £50k of lottery funding to boost sport and well-being activities for people with disabilities in Milton Keynes.

MK Snap is the only charity in Milton Keynes in the final of the People’s Projects competition, and voting started yesterday (Monday) and there are just two weeks to cast your votes.

But getting people to vote proved too much for some of the players!

VOTE FOR MK SNAP HERE!