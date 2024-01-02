Villa keeper and Gateshead forward linked with Williamson reunion in MK

Stephen Wearne

The transfer window re-opened on Monday, and Mike Williamson has been linked with bringing two of his former players to MK Dons.

The former Gateshead manager has already moved to recall Dan Kemp from his loan spell at Swindon Town, but could swoop in to capture some familiar faces to bolster the lines at Stadium MK, with both attacking midfielder Stephen Wearne and goalkeeper Filip Marschall linked.

Wearne has 11 goals in 24 appearances for the Heed this season, six of them in his last seven outings. After starting his career at Sunderland, the 23-year-old left Grimsby Town last March, signing for Williamson's side. He was named the National League's Player of the Month in November, and has been tipped to reunite with his former boss in Milton Keynes.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall has been linked with a loan move to MK Dons this month

Aston Villa keeper Marschall recently made his first-team debut for the Premier League side when he lined up in the Europa Conference League game against Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar. The 20-year-old spent two loan spells at Gateshead, helping them to the National League North title and promotion, before rejoining them last season too. In total, he ran up 39 appearances under Williamson's watch.