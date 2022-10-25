Villa loanee Barry is learning to play for Dons without fear

Louie Barry believes time out of the MK Dons side has helped him played without fear recently.

The Aston Villa teenager didn’t kick a ball for the club during September, and only made cameo substitute appearances in October until being given a league start in the 4-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

And though it was a heavy beating at the hands of the league leaders, Barry formed part of a front three alongside Nathan Holland and Will Grigg which gave Dons more of a threat than in weeks gone by. While he played the pass for Grigg to net in that game, Barry was also guilty of a mistake which led directly to Plymouth’s fourth goal.

But with no blame apportioned after the game for the mistakes made during that game, Barry said playing without fear has helped him make more of an impact of late, being named man of the match in the defeat to Wycombe at the weekend as well.

He said: “Before the Plymouth game, I didn't get the minutes I wanted, but in that game, I knew I had to play without fear. It was a hard one to come back into, but I felt that was an improvement as well. We made chances there too.

“Nathan and me bounce off each other quite well, we're both technical, direct players. And it puts a lot of opposition defences on the back foot, and opens things up for Griggy.

“As a three, we create a lot of chances, but we've just got to put it in the net.”

And finding the back of the net has been an issue all season for Dons, not just for Barry. Having scored six goals in 12 games for Swindon in the second half of last season, boss Liam Manning had hoped the 19-year-old would hit the ground running at Stadium MK after signing on loan, but feels Barry is beginning to show why they brought him in.

“He is still so young, and only really had four months at Swindon last year,” said Manning.

“We'd hoped he would hit the ground running with us when he first signed, as he would too, but it has taken a little longer than we all wanted.

“In the last few games though, he has shown progress. He has more intent and confidence, especially outside the box. Then he has to work on the hardest bit, the final bit, the toughest part of the game is scoring. That needs to come from him next.

