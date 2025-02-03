Villa wing-back Patterson joins MK Dons on loan

MK Dons have secured the services of Aston Villa wing-back Travis Patterson

Travis Patterson got some encouraging words from Aston Villa team-mate Tommi O'Reilly to join him on loan at MK Dons.

The 19-year-old becomes the second Villain to join up with Scott Lindsey's side, with O'Reilly already making his mark with a goal in his first couple of weeks at the club.

Wing-back Patterson is making his first senior loan move away from Villa Park, but said O'Reilly's messages about his time at MK1 so far helped him make the decision to make the jump for the remainder of the season.

"Tommi messaged me and gave me some background on the time he's been here so far, so it was reassuring," Patterson said. "It's my first loan, I've never been out before and hearing what it's been like for him really helped me.

"I did know there was interest, but it has all happened very quickly. I first heard about an offer on Sunday, so I spoke to the sporting director and the gaffer and I was convinced.

"It's a big club, the stadium is great and the players look like a good group. We've got a real chance of promotion and I think I can help the side do that."

Describing himself Patterson said: I'm a full-back but I like to get up the pitch, I consider myself more of a wing-back too. I like to get crossed in, I can run with the ball but I'm good at 1vs1 defending and I think I can be an asset to the side."

Having made his first senior appearance for Unai Emery's side earlier this season in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe Wanderers, Patterson said he is keen to get more experience of senior football, but knows he will have to be patient for his opportunities at Stadium MK.

He said: "I'm hoping to get into the side as quickly as possible and help the team. Individually, I'm trying to improve myself too. It's not common to just go straight into the team though, you've got to get used to things.

"Being in a men's football environment is not something I'm used to yet. I've been at Villa since I was eight so hopefully I can adapt to things here fast."