Villa youngster wants to return with League One promotion at Dons

Kaine Kesler-Hayden is yet to make an appearance at Stadium MK but could be in line to start against Bolton on Saturday

Returning to Aston Villa with a League One promotion on his CV is something MK Dons loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden would love to have.

The 19-year-old made a goal-scoring mark on the side on Tuesday night when he came in for suspended Daniel Harvie away at Charlton, firing in from close range to secure the 2-0 win at The Valley. His debut came in atrocious conditions away at Fleetwood Town but he still played a key role in getting Dons a 1-1 draw, while he was a late change against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday when he replaced Tennai Watson late on.

Since signing from Villa on deadline day, Kesler-Hayden has been limited to one start and one substitute appearance prior to Tuesday night’s return, and is yet to feature at all at Stadium MK.

Having spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two side Swindon Town, Kesler-Hayden admitted he has had to bide his time to break into a Dons side which has lost just once since the turn of the year, with both Harvie and Watson impressing in that time in the wing-back positions.

Kesler-Hayden though said he is eager to step in and impress when he is afforded his opportunity.

“I came knowing the team was doing really well and they were in a good place,” he said. “I knew I had to be patient, take my time and train hard and hopefully secure a spot.

“If the gaffer thinks someone is better for a certain game, that's his decision but hopefully that's how we get promoted, because that's what we all want.

“Liam is a great coach, he's helped me a lot, especially off the pitch. All of the coaches are helping me develop not just for now, but for the future too when I return to Villa.

“I'd be delighted to complete the season and get promoted. But we can't look too far into the future with so many games coming up, we'll only take it one game at a time.”

Likely to keep his place in the side to face Bolton at Stadium MK on Saturday after scoring, Kesler-Hayden impressed boss Manning at The Valley.

The head coach said: “He got that opportunity and stepped up to deliver - I’m sure it was a lot more enjoyable than his debut at Fleetwood in those conditions! He got his goal too, it was a solid performance from him.