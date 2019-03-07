Vote for Ouss Cisse in Player of the Month awards

Dons midfielder Ouss Cisse has been nominated for the February PFA Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month Award.

The Mali international has been in excellent form since his return to the first team on February 12, helping Dons to four consecutive wins, including scoring the winner against Newport a week later, firing them back into the League 2 promotion race.

Cisse is joined on the list of nominees by Lincoln City's Bruno Andrade, Ben Stevenson of Colchester and Tranmere Rovers trio Connor Jennings, Mark Ellis and Scott Davies.

Unlike the EFL monthly awards, the PFA prize is picked based on fan votes.

