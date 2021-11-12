Waddock predicts a tough afternoon against MK Dons

Cambridge United assistant manager Gary Waddock was once assistant manager to Karl Robinson at MK Dons

Cambridge United assistant manager Gaey Waddock was full of praise for MK Dons ahead of his side’s trip to Stadium MK on Saturday.

Waddock, who was Karl Robinson’s assistant at Dons for nine months in 2013/14, has helped Mark Bonner lead Cambridge to 10th in League One, having won the League Two title last season.

Gary Waddock was Karl Robinson’s assistant during 2013/14 at MK Dons

The U’s have lost on both previous meetings with Dons, and were thumped 6-0 when the sides last met at Stadium MK back in January 2019.

Waddock was full of praise for the way Liam Manning’s side have started the season, but says his side have a plan on how to stop them.

“They [MK Dons] have done really well,” Waddock said. “They have got a good group of players there and have a way of playing that is really difficult to play against, but we will go there with a plan and put that in place and will hopefully get some reward for it.

“Obviously as we know, they are a possession-based team, they have made one or two changes to it how they play but overall, they play a very similar style to the previous manager.

“It is a difficult place to go to because of the style of play that they have but it is a great challenge for us in a fantastic stadium as well. They have a really good group of players, but so have we and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Hiram Boateng was out of favour at MK Dons last year and spend the season on loan at Cambridge United where he helped the U’s to the League Two title