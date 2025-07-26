Wake-up call for MK Dons after defeat to Stevenage - Hendry
Defeat in the final pre-season game on Saturday should act as a warning for MK Dons ahead of the new campaign kicking off next week.
Paul Warne spoke out about his side’s performance against Stevenage, claiming it exposed a lot of weaknesses with seven days to go before hosting Oldham Athletic in the League Two curtain raiser.
Striker Callum Hendry, who scored Dons’ only goal in the 2-1 defeat, felt after Dons’ defeat by the same scoreline to Peterborough United on Tuesday night, the side were in good shape but the reverse at the Lamex Stadium was a wake-up call.
“It was a bit of a reality check for the boys after the first-half,” he said. “I know they’re a League One side, but that was a League Two game. They’re battling for second balls, the pitch was getting dry and that was a bit of reality after the Peterborough game.
“The boys played really well against Peterborough so it was a reality check. But everyone came through unscathed, and we’re all looking forward to getting the real stuff going.
“Even though it’s pre-season, coming to Stevenage is a tough place to play. They’ve a way of playing, and they’re very good at it.
“It’s important to have these games, it’s what pre-season is for so you can make mistakes and not have them cost you.
“I think we’ve prepared well, we went through a lot of preparation for this game and after Tuesday I thought we were in a good spot, but we need to use this and move onto next week.”
