Walsall 0-0 MK Dons - Underway at the Poundland Bescot Stadium
MK Dons are looking to book their spot in the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy tonight with a win over Walsall
Walsall 0-0 MK Dons - LIVE
Kick-off
MK Dons get the game underway and immediately Darragh Burns gets a sight of goal and sends an effort over the bar within 10 seconds
Walsall’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Nine changes for MK Dons this evening to take on Walsall. Only O’Hora and Jules keep their place in the side.
And David Martin is in an MK Dons playing squad for the first time since May 2017 against... Walsall!
Team: Ravizzoli, O’Hora, Tucker, Jules, Lawrence, Smith, Robson, Devoy, Grant, Burns, Dennis
Subs: Martin, Oyegoke, Barry, Holland, Kayode, Tripp, Kemp
Grigg says Dons just need a positive run
Bristol Rovers were mired in the relegation zone two weeks ago, but three wins in a week has seen them sail up the League One table.
With Dons in a similar situation, Will Grigg hopes they can do something similar and quickly.
Things can quickly change with a positive result, says Dons striker Grigg
MK Dons 1-4 Plymouth Argyle
Michael Flynn doesn’t care tonight
We know it’s not the most popular of competitions, but Walsall manager Michael Flynn admitted he doesn’t care about the match tonight
Michael Flynn
I have just said I don’t care about Tuesday, it is the last thing on my mind with so many injuries.
Players are playing too much who are not used to it – and we have to be very, very careful on Tuesday, as a couple are close to getting a muscle injury and that is something we haven’t had yet.
MK Dons in desperate need of a win
Not only would a win secure Dons spot in the next round of the Trophy, but it would also be a massive morale boost after their recent run.
Suffering three consecutive defeats to Shrewsbury, Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle have Dons down in the dumps, the fans disillusioned and the team low on confidence.
A three-point win would put Dons through to the next round, but hopefully it will do so much more too.
The pre-match stats
