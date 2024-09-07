Walsall game a great chance for Dons to get their season on track

Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

The ex-Chesterfield and Crawley Town man feels MK Dons are ready to kick-start their season after a poor start

Defender Laurence Maguire sees Saturday’s game against fast-starting Walsall as a great opportunity for MK Dons to bounce back from their disappointing start to the season.

Dons suffered their third loss in four League Two games against Salford City on Monday night, unable to build on their first win of the season against Carlisle United prior to that. With only three points to their name from a possible 12, Dons are a long way off where many, including most in the dressing room, expected them to be at this early stage of the season.

Maguire, a summer signing after leaving Chesterfield in the summer, admitted he only had eyes for promotion when signing at MK1, but believes there is still plenty of time for the club to get back on track, beginning against Walsall.

“Sometimes, it's a better time to have a blip, but as a club, we don't want to have one,” he said. “I came here to win games and to do well, and the only thing on my mind was promotion.

“It happens in football, but it's how you bounce back, and Saturday is a good opportunity to go out there and get three points.”

He continued: “(Walsall) have had a really good start to the season, and it's what I expected from them really. They've recruited really well, and it will be a tough test.

“We'll work on a few things where we feel they'll put us under pressure, and we'll be ready for it. We want to put on a show for the fans and come away with three points.”