Walsh could make his Lincoln return against his former club MK Dons

Former MK Dons defender Joe Walsh has made just three appearances for Lincoln this season

Joe Walsh could play only his fourth game of the season tomorrow when he returns to former club MK Dons with Lincoln City.

The Welsh defender spent five years at Dons, but made less than 150 appearances for the club after suffering various injuries during his time at Stadium MK.

His first term for the Imps proved no different for the 29-year-old, making 25 appearances for his new club, while this season has been even worse. His three appearances this season were all in October, but he has not played a game since, sidelined with a quad injury.

Manager Michael Appleton though confirmed Walsh came through 90 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week and is in contention to make only his fourth appearance of the season against his former club.

“Joe Walsh played a full 90 minutes in a behind closed doors match on Tuesday,” Appleton said. “He’s a little stiff after so he’ll be back. If not this Saturday then he will be available for the rest of February.”

Lincoln will also be without Liam Bridcutt, who will require surgery on his knee, Tom Hopper who is still recovering from a broken leg, and Lewis Montsma who has just been under the knife after rupturing his cruciate ligament last month.