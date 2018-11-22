Walsh set to be out until at least 2019

MK Dons are likely to be without defender Joe Walsh until next year after picking up an injury in the Checkatrade Trophy last week.

The Welsh centre back hobbled off just before half time during the 3-2 defeat to Brighton U21s at Stadium MK. Walsh, 26, has suffered several long-term injuries during his time at MK Dons - most recently a six-month knee problem - and could be out for another lengthy period with his latest knee injury.

Baily Cargill will miss the trip to Stevenage through suspension

On Thursday, manager Paul Tisdale confirmed: "Joe will be out for a while – I'm not sure how long. Unfortunately, the injury against Brighton is more than just a niggly injury. We'll look at it more, more scanning and the images will show us a bit more.

"It will be into the New Year before we know what the path the recovery will be. You need to get through the first two weeks to let it settle down. It's a shame for Joe and for us, but we have a good squad and we march into the next week without him."

Already without Walsh, Baily Cargill will also miss the trip to Stevenage on Saturday after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the 2-0 win over Macclesfield on Saturday - adding to Tisdale's defensive upset.

Tisdale added: "Baily is suspended too, and for the first time, it has given me something to think about. We have had a real continuity in the defence, so it will throw up one or two interesting challenges."