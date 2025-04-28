Warne can lift MK Dons off 'rock bottom'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new head coach has the backing of the club legend to lead them to success

Retiring captain Dean Lewington believes MK Dons have hit rock bottom this season, but feels Paul Warne is the solution to a lot of the problems the club has.

Lewington played his final game at Stadium MK on Saturday, playing nearly 70 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town, and came off with a hug from the new head coach.

Dons will finish no higher than 18th, but could still finish 22nd should results go against them in the final day of the season. Warne has made an unbeaten start to life at Dons though, picking up five points from a possible nine to ensure their League Two safety.

While there looks set to be significant change over the summer, including Lewington’s retirement, the skipper feels Warne and his assistant Richie Barker the right men to lead Dons to where they aspire to be.

He said: “I’ve been really impressed with the gaffer since he’s come in. I know a lot of players who worked with him at Rotherham, I spoke to (Will Grigg) Griggy about him and they all had really positive things to say about him.

“He’s come in, identified things I’ve also felt had been problems for a while. He got to the root cause of what the problem is on Day 1, which is great.

“I know Richie, he’s very practical and detailed in what he does, and so at the very least, we’ll be organised and we’ll know what we’re doing. That’s half the battle.

“In those two, you’ve got a really safe pair of hands, and finally I think they’ve got the right people.

“Hopefully, the club made the changes now which will be in place for two or three years to give the team some stability. I think they have the right people now, and it is the start of something new. They’ve hit rock bottom so this is the start of the way back.”