Warne is happy to bide his time in the loan market

Head coach Paul Warne is happy to bide his time when it comes to filling his loan spots at MK Dons this summer.

While the club has been busy in the loan market down the years, there haven’t been any through the door as yet, with seven signings completed with a few weeks still to go before the window closes.

When the Premier League teams return to action though, Warne believes the options available in the loan market will significantly increase as those at the top allow their younger talent to stretch their legs in the lower tiers.

“The loan market is good, but I don’t think anything will happen until the big hitters are back,” he said. “It’s like a big steam train, and when the big teams are back, some bodies come flying off the back. Because the Premier League isn’t back, there hasn’t been loads of movement on that front yet.

“I’d never do it, to get six loans, it’s a disgrace that one player knows he will never be in the squad.”

Still in the very early days of the season, with only one game played so far, and indeed only four League Two games last season to get his feet under the table, Warne admitted finding his feet in the division has not been as difficult to come to terms with, nor has it been a hindrance in bringing players to the club.

He said: “With the quality of player I want, weirdly it’s easier to get them on a permanent than on loan. We are open to loans and while we’ve got all our spots available, when people start to become available, we can move on them.

“We’re not surprised by (the quality of the league), and I don’t dislike it, there’s always something happening. After ten games, I think we’ll have more of an understanding of it.

“I’ve only managed five games in the division so far, but I know there are some really good teams, Chesterfield, Cambridge, Gillingham and there are a few curve balls too.

“We’re getting a gauge of the games so far, it seems like there are a lot of teams who have done some good business thus far.”