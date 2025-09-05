Warne is wary of the 'big test' facing them when they take on Artell's Grimsby

Paul Warne spoke ahead of MK Dons’ clash with Grimsby Town on Saturday

Buoyed by their win over Manchester United, MK Dons boss Paul Warne expects Grimsby Town to be a dangerous proposition when they visit Stadium MK on Saturday.

Led by his former Rotherham United team-mate David Artell, the Mariners beat the Premier League side in the League Cup, almost 11 years to the day after Dons marked their own 4-0 triumph over the Red Devils in the same competition.

Both teams head into the game with the same league record of three wins, two draws and a defeat, with both losing their first games of the season last weekend, leaving the game finely poised when the whistle blows at Stadium MK.

Warne said: “They’ve had a good start and obviously had that amazing cup performance which is great for the lower leagues. It was great to see their ground bouncing the way it was. But now it’s back to business.

“They narrowly lost to Bristol Rovers last week, which they could have won, and after coming in off that cup win, they showed massive energy. I know how much emotional energy those games can take out of you.

“It will be a really big test for us at the weekend. We’re in a tough run of games on paper, so after another four or five we’ll have a really good idea of where we hope to be.

“They’ll come here and give it a proper go. When you’re in good form, you play on the front foot and get at teams, it’s hard to put the players back on a lead and it’s more difficult for the lads. I don’t think they’ll change the way they play, I think they’ll come after it. They’re a good, hard-working team and they’ll come here full of confidence.”

A familiar face opposite him this weekend, Warne praised his former Millers team-mate Artell, adding “I know the manager well, I played with him and I managed against him. He was one ugly centre-half, I don’t think he’ll mind me saying that!

“He was a real competitor, a local lad and both of his parents are massive Rotherham fans so it was a real honour for him to go through the system and to play.

“He’s got into coaching and management and done really well. He’s one of the good footballing stories.”