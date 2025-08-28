Warne lays out MK Dons' aims ahead of transfer deadline day

The transfer window closes on Monday at 7pm and Dons are in a strong position ahead of the deadline

With only a handful of days before the transfer window closes, Paul Warne thinks MK Dons are in a pretty comfortable position.

With nine players through the door so far this summer, Dons have made an unbeaten start to the League Two season and look in decent condition to take them towards the January window.

Being in the position to still flex some financial muscle if needs be, Warne said being comfortable with the squad he has already puts him in a good position ahead of Monday night’s cut-off, with only players who will significantly improve the squad coming into consideration.

“At the moment, we have the ability, which the chairman is fully supportive of, to sign numerous players but if they don’t improve what we’ve got, there is no point in bringing them in,” he explained. “There isn’t a position I think we need to strengthen more than others. If I can get two better centre forwards than what I’ve got, I’ll do it.

“We’ve got good flexibility in the window at the moment because I don’t think we’re desperate for anything, and not being desperate is a nice way to finish the window.

“The window heats up over the course of this weekend and we can be reactive.”

Already with an abundance of players at his disposal, the head coach admitted he is likely to still trim before the deadline and anyone who wishes to leave to get more first-team football need only ask.

He continued: “We will have to trim down to get people in as well. There are constant calls about certain players of ours who possibly aren’t getting game time and other clubs see a future for them. I’ve not had conversations with players, but everyone knows the game.

“I don’t believe in having big squads, it causes problems for one. I like to keep a tight-knit group and I want all members of the squad to think they have a chance to get into the team. If you have a tight group, pushing towards one goal, it’s easier when there are 22 instead of 30.

“If we don’t sign anyone else, I think we’re virtually there. But if someone knocked on my door and said they want a move, I will listen to them, no-one has to be here, that’s not how a club should be.”