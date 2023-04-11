News you can trust since 1981
Warne left to lament squandered chances in Dons’ draw with Derby

The Derby boss spoke after his side squandered chance after chance in the 1-1 draw with MK Dons on Easter Monday

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read

Derby County manager Paul Warne said his side’s 1-1 draw with MK Dons summed up their season.

Despite having 28 attempts on Jamie Cumming’s goal at Pride Park on Easter Monday, only David McGoldrick’s 17th minute tap-in found the back of the net. Dons, by comparison, scored one of just three efforts on goal to secure a share of the spoils.

While Derby remain seventh in the table despite the dropped points, they slip two points back of Peterborough, whose 3-1 win over Exeter City saw him jump the Rams and Bolton Wanderers.

“I think we had nearly 30 attempts at goal to about three, and it’s a microcosm of our season,” he said. “That sums us up.

“We were excellent at times, we controlled the game at times, we played amazing football at times, we ask questions of defenders but we don’t score enough goals.

“If we are going to be short this year - and I know there are five games to go and we will try to win all of them - then I think it will be the lack of goals really.

“I don’t know what more the lads could have done. Fundamentally, if you don’t score goals you don’t win games.

“I understand that. The longer the game goes on the opposition still think they’re in it. We needed that second goal to kill the game off.

“I am heartbroken for the dressing room. They are devastated. They have given everything and the lads left everything out there but didn’t get what their play deserved.”

