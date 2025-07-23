Warne sets out his shopping list for MK Dons before transfer window closes

Full-backs, a centre-back and a striker are all on the wish-list

Paul Warne has highlighted the areas he wants to add to in his MK Dons squad before the transfer window closes next month.

Having added six players to his squad so far this summer, the head coach is keen to bring in more, ideally before the season kicks off on August 2 at home to Oldham Athletic.

With something of a defensive injury crisis at the moment, missing four centre-backs, the ex-Derby County and Rotherham United boss said he is keen to add in the middle of his defence, while also highlighting a lack of cover on both flanks at full-back. And despite having heavily recruited in attack, Warne is still keen on another striker.

“We need another couple of bodies in,” he admitted. “If something happened to Gethin (Jones), we’ve got a bit of a problem, or if something happened to Joe (Tomlinson), we’ve got a bit of a problem.

“I feel like we need more pace and aggression in the back-line, I’d like to be more dominant in both boxes.

“If we could get another defender in who was really good with set-pieces, that would be great, and I would still like another physical number 9, which I have been banging on about for a while. I think we need another option up top, they’re my main focuses.

“I think they would strengthen the group, but there is a long time between now and when the window shuts.

“After the first two league games, a lot of clubs panic and think they need something else in, which opens things up for us - and vice versa. If we can strengthen great, if we don’t, we don’t.”

Any additions though would likely see players go in the opposite direction, with Warne adding: “With any position in the pitch, I want the best I can get.

“I’ve had some honest conversations with the players to tell them they’ve got a future here but if I get two players better than them in that position, it’s a problem for them.”