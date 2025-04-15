Warne takes over MK Dons 'at a pivotal moment' in club's history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hunt for MK Dons’ new head coach is finally over with the signing of Paul Warne.

The ex-Rotherham United and Derby County man has been confirmed as the replacement for Scott Lindsey, who was sacked at the start of March following a run of just two wins in 16 games.

Warne was sacked by Championship Derby in February, having led them back to the second tier in 2024 where he scored a club-record number of points in League One.

He takes over at Stadium MK with four games of the season remaining, and is joined by former Dons assistant manager Richie Barker.

Warne met with over Fahad Al Ghanim last week, before taking up the offer on Tuesday.

“I’m over the moon to be joining MK Dons at such a pivotal moment in the club’s history,” said Warne. “The potential of the team under the ownership of Fahad and the Board is truly limitless, and I’m extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to manage the side over the coming years.

“This is an amazing project, and we’re so excited to drive it forward. I can’t wait to get on the grass, we have some talented players in the squad who we’re really looking forward to working with.

“I’d like to thank Fahad, Neil (Hart) and Liam (Sweeting) for putting their faith in us and I can’t wait to meet the Dons’ supporters on Friday.”

On Warne’s appointment, MK Dons Chairman Fahad Al Ghanim said: “Paul Warne is a phenomenal football manager and I’m absolutely delighted he’ll be joining us at MK Dons - he was our number one choice.

“Having met with him, I was extremely impressed, not only with his vision for the team but also with his character. I truly believe Paul was the best manager available to us and I’m thrilled to have secured his services at Stadium MK on a long-term deal.

“I’d like to congratulate Paul and thank him for his belief in the project and the fantastic opportunity we have at our club. It’s my hope we can now enter preseason full of optimism while looking ahead to an exciting future with Paul at the helm.”