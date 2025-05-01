Warne targets marquee signings in the next couple of weeks at MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer window could be a busy one again for MK Dons

The first couple of weeks after the season ends could be a busy one for MK Dons boss Paul Warne as he aims to land a couple of marquee signings early on.

The head coach has already had several meetings with the club’s owners about the movements they should be making during the summer window, with Warne admitting he would like between six and eight new signings through the door. With Dons’ playing squad already large, it would also mean sweeping the decks of a few too.

Warne has pinpointed the first couple of weeks of the close season as a significant time for Dons as they seek to land the players he has earmarked to strengthen his side, saying a big move early on sends an indicator to the rest of the footballing pyramid of what the club intends for next season.

He said: “If we can get a marquee signing in, it makes the league and players sit up and go ‘wow.’

“I will try and get players who are available to me here in the next couple of weeks, but it is a crazy time. If you followed me around, you’d see just how much goes on behind the scenes, but the fans only see it when the signing coming through the door. You don’t see me taking the player for a romantic walk down by the canal, or going to the cinema and buying them popcorn, they don’t see any of the romance! Loads of hard work goes into it, analytical work, background checking, but it’s worth it because if you get the right players in, the results can be really exciting.

“I foresee a summer of six to eight signings. But even if this team were amazing, next summer I’d probably be saying the same. There is no shame in that. ”

But with the club finishing no higher than 18th this season, attracting players to MK1 could be foreseen as an issue for some, but Warne said dropping the League Two, more so than this season’s lowly position could be the stumbling block for the players he is looking to recruit.

He continued: “From a player’s point of view they will probably see (this season) as an anomaly. Most footballers get it, they understand it just hasn’t worked out this season. When we meet players, show them around and tell them we’re trying to do here, they understand.

“I think that shows the ambition of the club that they’ve managed to lure myself and Richie here, which sounds arrogant, but when we contact players as we have been, I don’t think the league position makes it more difficult, but actually because it is League Two.

“You have to try and get the best players to come here, so you have to convince them of where you’re going.”