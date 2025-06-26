Warne understands why MK Dons are the early League Two title favourites

Dons have been tipped early on as favourites for the League Two title

Bookmakers have MK Dons comfortably out in front when it comes to the odds to win League Two next season, but Paul Warne is not too concerned about that moniker just yet.

With five weeks still to go before a ball is kicked in anger, and most teams only just returning to pre-season training, Dons’ early activity in the transfer market has pitched them as the favourites to claim the fourth tier title.

According to Betfair, 38 per cent of bets placed with them to win League Two have been backing Dons, who they have at 4/1, with 14 per cent heading to Chesterfield (17/2) and 10 per cent backing Notts County (11/1).

Warne though believes the club’s early business in the transfer window, bringing in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Gethin Jones and Aaron Collins, has set the pace for the rest of the division, but when other clubs start to make their own big-name signings, the prediction charts will keep changing.

“I understand it because the players we’ve brought in are very good,” he said when asked about being the league favourites. “You can sign anyone, signing players isn’t hard but to get players who make you significantly better is difficult. With the chairman’s support, we could go in hard early.

“In a few weeks time, other teams will have made really good signings too. We just went early. But just having good players doesn’t make for a good season - there were good players here last season.”

He continued: “You can be the best team, but if one team has one shot and it goes in, you can lose. You have to get into good form quickly, you can’t really lose back-to-back, you have to go on runs, be lucky with injuries and suspensions, have good officiating, but you have to have control in and out of possession.

“We did alright in those final few games we took over, but we barely had a shot. Just because we’ve signed some players at the top end doesn’t make us a wonder-team.”