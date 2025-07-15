Warne wants Dons to scour Europe for future signings

The European market may offer alternatives for MK Dons in the future

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The search parameters in MK Dons’ recruitment model were not set wide enough for Paul Warne’s liking this summer as he sets his sights on European additions in future windows.

Having brought in five players thus far predominantly from League One sides, the head coach believes the microscope on the English game means there are precious few, if any at all, rough diamonds left to find.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, he believes looking on the continent will uncover players that match what he is looking for while offering better value for money than buying those on these shores.

However, Warne admitted Dons’ recruitment department was not set up to find players overseas this summer but has put in his request to widen the radius in the future.

“Because of stats, there aren't any secrets in Great Britain any more,” he said. “I’ve spoken to the chairman about expanding search - we’ve got to look in Austria, Croatia, Holland. You get a bit more bang for your buck.

“I want to go further afield. We weren’t really ready for that this summer but we will be going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having brought in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Gethin Jones, Aaron Collins, Will Collar and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Warne admitted he is closing in on one more signing but anything further would need to be a significant upgrade on what he already has in his squad.

He continued: “We’re actively chasing one, but there are not many out there to improve on what we want.

“You always need to trim and improve, but everyone I’ve signed is desperate to play in the Championship, not just League One.

“I’m always looking to improve but they have to be a significant improvement. I’m not saying I won’t sign any more, but they have to be bang on the money and much better than what I’ve got. If I can get a much better midfielder, or a much better striker than what we’ve got, I will.”