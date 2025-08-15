Warne will pick the best players to play for MK Dons

Paul Warne’s method to pick players makes sense on the surface

Making the team selection at MK Dons is a simple process - the best players will play.

That’s the approach head coach Paul Warne is taking after more players were blooded on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup defeat to Championship leaders Bristol City.

Scott Hogan and Nathan Thompson made returns from injury while Marvin Ekpiteta came through 90 minutes for the first time in nearly a year after his move from Hibs last week. There were also strong outings from defender Charlie Waller and midfielder Will Collar to give Warne a bit more of a selection conundrum for Saturday’s game against Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK.

With growing numbers at his disposal, the head coach said players who perform the best will ultimately be given the shirts, making his job easier.

“It’s nice having to make decisions after good performances,” he said. “After defeats to a bad run, sometimes you feel you need to make the changes, but sometimes you have to sit back and know you’ve picked the best XI.

“There are a few positions under debate, and there are a few lads who will be unlucky. But there is no sympathy, the best players always play and you have to keep performing to get into the team.

“When we got here, most of the ‘main players’ were injured so it’s nice to see them coming back. Generally speaking, we’re in decent fettle and it gives us options and a strong bench which is crucial. And with the schedule at the moment, we will need everyone.”