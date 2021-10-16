Matt O’Riley said MK Dons have to be more ruthless in front of goal after squandering chances against Shrewsbury on Saturday

Dons have to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to get back to winning ways, said Matt O’Riley after they were beaten 1-0 by Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Shrewsbury started the day 23rd in League One and secured three points when Shaun Whalley’s 56th minute strike beat Andrew Fisher. It was Dons’ second League One defeat in succession, having also lost to bottom club Doncaster Rovers in their last outing.

Steve Cotterill’s side had just four attempts on goal during the game at Montgomery Waters Meadow, while Dons had 14 efforts and were unable to get on the scoresheet.

“We just weren't ruthless in front of goal and killed ourselves by going a goal down,” said O’Riley, who saw a volley deflected wide in the first half. “It left us with a mountain to climb because we knew they'd sit in and be hard to break down.

“We deserved at least a point with the chances we created but fair play to them - they defended well. We weren't clinical and when they got their one chance, they took it. We cannot blame anyone but ourselves.