Snow was in the air, but families turned out in force to enjoy the fun at Family Dons Day on Saturday.

The ever-popular event, sponsored by the Citizen, had plenty to warm the spirits ahead of the game against Bury.

Family Dons Day

And to top it off, Chuks Aneke’s double from the penalty spot saw Dan Micciche’s side win 2-1 to round out a great day!