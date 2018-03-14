WATCH: "It's one of the best saves I've seen live"

While Robbie Muirhead's brace may have stolen the headlines in Dan Micciche's first win as MK Dons boss on Tuesday night, but keeper Lee Nicholls certainly had a part to play.

With his side 3-1 up, Nicholls was on hand to magnificently tip Semi Ajayi's header onto the crossbar when it looked for all the world like he was destined to score.

"That's one of the best saves I've seen live," said Muirhead afterwards, having netted twice himself. "I think Sir Alex Ferguson said a goalkeeper can win you 12 points per season, and that's what Lee has done tonight. He has helped us out."

Defender Scott Wootton added: "It's one of the best saves I've ever seen. They are game defining moments, that's what Lee is there for, but it was an absolutely fantastic save."

Dan Micciche said it was exactly what he has come to expect of his keeper, saying: "When you look at any keeper, you ask whether they are capable of making big saves, saves that win you a match. Big teams have that. It was outstanding. We know he's capable of that, and we know he's a top keeper."