MK Dons players were at Milton Keynes Hospital on Tuesday to spread some Christmas spirit to poorly children.

Lee Nicholls, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Mitch Hancox, Joe Walsh, Ryan Harley and Alex Gilbey were handing out presents and chatting with some of the youngsters who may have to spend Christmas on the ward.

MK Dons visit MK Hospital

Take a look through our picture gallery for more from the visit.

