Watershed moment when MK Dons and Barrow last met

MJ Williams in action against Barrow earlier this season

The 2-2 draw with Barrow back in October at Stadium MK was a watershed moment for MK Dons, according to MJ Williams.

Leading 2-0 heading into injury time, Dons looked on course for their first win eight matches under Graham Alexander, but capitulated and conceded twice, costing them the win, and Alexander his job in charge in the process.

Since then, Dons have lost just three times in League Two under head coach Mike Williamson, and are in the thick of the battle at the sharp end of the table, sitting in sixth, just four points from the automatic promotion spots.

Since Williamson’s arrival, only Wrexham have performed better than Dons, with both picking up 32 points - the Welsh side only edging Dons out on goal difference.

The draw with Barrow though was a turning point, according to Williams, and with the reverse fixture coming up this Saturday at Holker Street, it is one he wants to correct.

He said: “It was a tough game, they came and played some really good stuff, probably had the most possession too.

“We've changed a lot since then, and we want to go there and really dominate. I'm sure we will, if we do the right things. I'm looking forward to it, it will be a tough test.

“These will be the tough games. Going to Barrow is a hard place to go, I've played there before. They're one of the toughest sides we've played, and they've done brilliantly to be where they are in the league. They're pushing for the automatic promotion spots as well.