Watford 0-1 MK Dons: Dons lead at the interval
MK Dons take on Watford in the Carabao Cup second round this evening.
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 20:35
HALF TIME: Watford 0-1 MK Dons
The best we’ve seen of Dons all season. Lively, alert, eager, on the front foot, defensively firm (for 99 per cent of it). Dennis has really deserved a goal recently too and has got his reward.
44 mins: GOAL! Dennis fires Dons in front!
Would you believe it!
Barry wins the ball on half-way, Dennis breaks, Burns to his left who he slips in, Dennis continues his run Burns picks him out at the far post and pokes it home!
38 mins: Grigg comes off early
Will Grigg is making way for Matt Dennis here.
This was somewhat pre-meditated. Give him a run out after the warm-up, rather than warm-up, warm down, warm up and come on later.
30 mins: Cumming denies Bayo
Messed about too much in their penalty area there did MK Dons, Bayo picks off a loose pass and forces Cumming into a save. But needless there if you ask me, sometimes clearing your lines when you’re in trouble is just fine.
19 mins: Grigg with a brief sniff
Ooooh unlucky for Grigg, he beats Pollock as he cuts back inside, but the recovering Watford defence come back and barge him off the ball as keeper Okoye gathers the ball at his feet. MK Dons having a decent little game so far.
12 mins: Barry with an effort
Oh I tell you what, Barry almost caught keeper Okoye off-guard there with an effort on goal when most were expecting a cross.
7 mins: Dons settling in
Playing some nice stuff so far, are MK Dons. The front three are rotating nicely amongst themselves, Devoy and Smith are picking up some good spots and the defence is holding firm against this strong Watford front line.
Kick-off
Darragh Burns gets the game underway