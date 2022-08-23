Watford 0-2 MK Dons: Dons beat Watford to go through
MK Dons take on Watford in the Carabao Cup second round this evening.
MK Dons make the short trip to Watford to take on the Hornets in the second round of the Carabao Cup
Get the latest from Vicarage Road.
Watford 0-2 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 21:56
View from the press box
FULL TIME! MK Dons progress into the third round!
The best performance of the season by far for Liam Manning’s side as they hold on to their lead, keep a clean sheet and go into the third round!
Brilliant from whistle to whistle, they fully deserve the win tonight.
79 mins: Double change for Dons
Devoy and the brilliant Burns make way for the final 11 minutes as Ethan Robson and Nathan Holland come on.
75 mins: Watford starting to turn the screw
Manaj goes over after a coming together with Tucker, nothing given by the referee who was happy to watch the ball roll out for a throw on the far side.
Watford are now starting to pile on the pressure.
63 mins: Dons with a couple of changes
Dan Kemp and Jack Tucker make appearances from the bench, replacing Daniel Harvie and Louie Barry.
Dons still looking pretty comfortable here. A half-effort from Bayo was comfortably saved by Cumming, while Dawson Devoy has fired one just over the bar.
53 mins: GOAL! Burns makes it 2-0!
Would you believe it! Devoy wins it from Gosling, shapes to shoot, feeds Burns who takes aim from the edge of the box and sticks it in the bottom corner!
It’s 2-0!
Second half
A change at the interval for Watford - Kayembe off, Choudhary on.
Watford get the game back underway
In the picture: Matt Dennis injured scoring for MK Dons
View from the press box
HALF TIME: Watford 0-1 MK Dons
The best we’ve seen of Dons all season. Lively, alert, eager, on the front foot, defensively firm (for 99 per cent of it). Dennis has really deserved a goal recently too and has got his reward.