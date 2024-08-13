Watford 5-0 MK Dons - All over at Vicarage Road
Watford vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Watford 5-0 MK Dons
Convincing from the Championship side. Looked a little better in the second-half did Dons, with those changes but it was too little to counter the power of Watford as they ran riot in the end.
Stoppage time
Two minutes to be added on
88 mins: Final substitution
On comes Damerai Singh-Hurditt to make his senior debut for the club, replacing Harrison
84 mins: Louza fires just over
Good effort from Imran Louza as he takes aim from the edge of the box but it’s always rising over Harness’ bar
76 mins: Watford make more changes
On come Tikvic and Pamierez-Espain, replacing Sierralta and Dele-Bashiru
74 mins: GOAL - Ince completes his hat-trick
Baah with a strike from the edge of the box, but Harness looks to catch it and pops it up for Ince to convert Watford’s fifth and his hat-trick
70 mins: Defensive change
Sam Sherring makes way for Aaron Nemane as Callum Tripp shifts to his third position of the night
67 mins: GOAL - Ince gets his second
Another shocker from Harness, Ince taking aim from range but the Dons keeper lets it squirm through his finger again and in.
64 mins: GOAL - Substitute's immediate impact
Poor from the Harness there as Kwadwo Baah burns Sherring for pace but the keeper lets it slip through his hands and in.
It’s 3-0, and that should be that now
62 mins: Watford's changes
Off go Sema, Rajovic and Vata for Doumbia, Baah and Larouci
60 mins: Terrific football
Tom Cleverley is making three changes as Dons run his side ragged in this second-half.
Brilliant football between Carroll and Tomlinson sees the latter fire just over
58 mins: Header over
Great work from Tripp, bullies his way down the right, cross is decent but Gilbey’s header from 14ish yards it over the bar
53 mins: Great tackle
Ball over the top looked set for Rajovic to race onto but a brilliant tackle from Jack Tucker denies him a shooting chance
52 mins: Bond saves
Wearne hits the target with a low drilled effort, Bond tips it around the post
49 mins: Harness saves again
Vata takes aim from range, good stop from Harness for a Watford corner
48 mins: Wearne shanks it
Good stuff from Tripp to cut inside, but Wearne takes it off his toe to swipe at it right-footed, but it’s harmlessly wide.
Wearne’s shooting boots need a good scrub after his chances on Saturday too
47 mins: Break is on
Immediately Gilbey makes an impact, breaking through on goal. He has Wearne to his right, Tomlinson on his left, he feeds the wing-back but he forces Bond into a save
Second-half
Watford restart the game
