Live

Watford 5-0 MK Dons - All over at Vicarage Road

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 13th Aug 2024, 18:32 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 21:35 BST
JPI
MK Dons are in Carabao Cup action this evening, taking on Watford at Vicarage Road

Get the latest from the game

Watford vs MK Dons - LIVE

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:35 BST

FULL TIME: Watford 5-0 MK Dons

Convincing from the Championship side. Looked a little better in the second-half did Dons, with those changes but it was too little to counter the power of Watford as they ran riot in the end.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:32 BST

Stoppage time

Two minutes to be added on

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:30 BST

88 mins: Final substitution

On comes Damerai Singh-Hurditt to make his senior debut for the club, replacing Harrison

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:26 BST

84 mins: Louza fires just over

Good effort from Imran Louza as he takes aim from the edge of the box but it’s always rising over Harness’ bar

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:18 BST

76 mins: Watford make more changes

On come Tikvic and Pamierez-Espain, replacing Sierralta and Dele-Bashiru

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:18 BST

74 mins: GOAL - Ince completes his hat-trick

Baah with a strike from the edge of the box, but Harness looks to catch it and pops it up for Ince to convert Watford’s fifth and his hat-trick

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:12 BST

70 mins: Defensive change

Sam Sherring makes way for Aaron Nemane as Callum Tripp shifts to his third position of the night

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:10 BST

67 mins: GOAL - Ince gets his second

Another shocker from Harness, Ince taking aim from range but the Dons keeper lets it squirm through his finger again and in.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:07 BST

64 mins: GOAL - Substitute's immediate impact

Poor from the Harness there as Kwadwo Baah burns Sherring for pace but the keeper lets it slip through his hands and in.

It’s 3-0, and that should be that now

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:05 BST

62 mins: Watford's changes

Off go Sema, Rajovic and Vata for Doumbia, Baah and Larouci

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:02 BST

60 mins: Terrific football

Tom Cleverley is making three changes as Dons run his side ragged in this second-half.

Brilliant football between Carroll and Tomlinson sees the latter fire just over

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:00 BST

58 mins: Header over

Great work from Tripp, bullies his way down the right, cross is decent but Gilbey’s header from 14ish yards it over the bar

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:56 BST

53 mins: Great tackle

Ball over the top looked set for Rajovic to race onto but a brilliant tackle from Jack Tucker denies him a shooting chance

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:54 BST

52 mins: Bond saves

Wearne hits the target with a low drilled effort, Bond tips it around the post

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:51 BST

49 mins: Harness saves again

Vata takes aim from range, good stop from Harness for a Watford corner

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:50 BST

48 mins: Wearne shanks it

Good stuff from Tripp to cut inside, but Wearne takes it off his toe to swipe at it right-footed, but it’s harmlessly wide.

Wearne’s shooting boots need a good scrub after his chances on Saturday too

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:50 BST

47 mins: Break is on

Immediately Gilbey makes an impact, breaking through on goal. He has Wearne to his right, Tomlinson on his left, he feeds the wing-back but he forces Bond into a save

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:47 BST

Second-half

Watford restart the game

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Watford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.