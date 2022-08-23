Watford vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

For the first time, MK Dons and Watford will lock horns in the Carabao Cup second round at Vicarage Road.

It has been a while since Dons have reached this stage, having been knocked out in the first round in the last two seasons. In 2019, they reached the third round after beating AFC Wimbledon and Southend to book themselves a spot with Liverpool.

But their most famous day came at this stage, three days shy of eight years ago when they dramatically thumped Manchester United 4-0 at Stadium MK in 2014.

Dons will have their work cut out for them though, taking on unbeaten Watford. Rob Edwards’ side have won two and drawn three in the Championship this season, and sit just a point off the top.

Dean Whitestone will take charge of the match. Three matches this term has seen him flash nine yellow cards. Largely plying his trade in the Championship, his last Dons game came in March 2021, overseeing 3-2 win over Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK.

Mark Stevens and Bhupinder Gill will run the lines with Fourth Official Keith Stroud.

