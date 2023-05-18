Watson and McEachran among NINE players released by MK Dons
MK Dons has revealed their retained list after suffering relegation to League Two
Tennai Watson and Josh McEachran headline a list of nine players to depart MK Dons this summer as the club revealed their retained list.
Watson has been a popular member of the Dons squad both on and off the field, making 70 appearances for the club in his two seasons at Stadium MK.
Midfielder McEachran has also been a key member of the squad since his move in March 2021, playing 100 times for the club.
Sullay Kaikai, Bradley Johnson, keepers Franco Ravozzili and David Martin and youngsters Edward Gyamfi, Jack Davies and Lewis Johnson will also depart the club.
In announcing their retained list, Dons also confirmed a contract extension for Dean Lewington, who will remain at the club next season, while Mo Eisa and Zak Jules have had options triggered in their contracts and will stay at Stadium MK.
RETAINED LIST:
Darragh Burns, Max Dean, Matthew Dennis, Dawson Devoy, Conor Grant, Will Grigg, Daniel Harvie, Nathan Holland, Brooklyn Ilunga, Dan Kemp, Jonathan Leko, Dean Lewington, Warren O’Hora, Ethan Robson, Ronnie Sandford, Matt Smith, Jack Tucker
Extensions triggered:
Mo Eisa, Zak Jules
Contracts to expire:
Edward Gyamfi, Jack Davies, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Johnson, Sullay Kaikai, David Martin, Josh McEachran, Franco Ravizzoli, Tennai Watson
Loans expire:
Jamie Cumming, Henry Lawrence, Paris Maghoma, Anthony Stewart