Watson has new appreciation for his role after switching positions
Tennai Watson played at centre back against Aston Villa U21s last week
Playing at centre back last week, Tennai Watson has a new-found appreciation for the job.
Typically a wing-back, Watson filled in on the right of the back three against Aston Villa U21s - a position usually taken by Warren O’Hora.
Watson admitted the position gave him a different perspective of the game, and showed him what the centre-backs expect of their wing-backs.
“I’ve played there previously but it’s not a position I’m familiar with really,” he said.
“I enjoy different roles, because you learn so much. It was a different type of game (vs Aston Villa U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy) because it was open and you have to demand a bit more from people around you in the centre back position.
“It opened my eyes to what the centre backs want from a winger.
“When Woz is sprinting back and screaming at me, I have a bit more understanding of what he wants.”